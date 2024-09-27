Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.36. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 105,683 shares.

Midland Exploration Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

