Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $530.65

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.65 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 544 ($7.28). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 539 ($7.22), with a volume of 80,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 510 ($6.83) to GBX 570 ($7.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.65. The company has a market cap of £509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($8.03), for a total value of £378,666 ($507,051.42). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

