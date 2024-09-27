Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Purchases £18,720 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan bought 78,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £18,720 ($25,066.95).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Henry Turcan purchased 66,000 shares of Science in Sport stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £15,840 ($21,210.50).

LON:SIS opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.37. Science in Sport plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

