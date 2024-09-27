bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

