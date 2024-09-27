Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,628.82

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,628.82 ($48.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,675.97 ($49.22). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,656 ($48.96), with a volume of 24,165,363 shares.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The stock has a market cap of £9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,656 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,628.82.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.