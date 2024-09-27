Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.00

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.15). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.12), with a volume of 121,169 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00, a PEG ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.37.
Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.
