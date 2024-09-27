Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.84

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.84 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.61). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.84.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

