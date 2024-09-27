Rhumbline Advisers Has $469,000 Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.17. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

