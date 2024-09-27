Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weave Communications were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,354 shares of company stock valued at $651,880. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEAV opened at $12.01 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

