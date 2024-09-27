Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 116,855 The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Real Brokerage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

About Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

