Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,322 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Immersion were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $382,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

