Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.77.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

