NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $90.57 and last traded at $89.80. Approximately 3,758,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,554,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.