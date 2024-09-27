Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 7.6%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.25. 15,635,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 6,332,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

