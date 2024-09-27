Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $115.94

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.94.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

