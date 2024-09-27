FY2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Increased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$114.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$106.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.88. The stock has a market cap of C$56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.29, for a total transaction of C$546,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 137.34%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

