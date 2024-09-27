Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Trading 13% Higher

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 13.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

