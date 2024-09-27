Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.34.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

