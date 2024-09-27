Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$15.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of HBM opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

