Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$15.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.
HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
