Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $26.82. Regis shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 39,415 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%.
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
