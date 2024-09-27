MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 10,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Free Report ) by 6,389.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

