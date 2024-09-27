MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 10,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.