Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 272,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.