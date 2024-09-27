Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Grows By 117.9%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AENT opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alliance Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alliance Entertainment stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

