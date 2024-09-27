British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,530.97

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,530.97 ($33.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,811 ($37.64). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,762 ($36.98), with a volume of 4,452,719 shares trading hands.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.04 billion, a PE ratio of -444.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,782.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,530.97.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

