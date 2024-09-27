Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
