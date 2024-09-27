AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAE stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.