Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $822.60

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.60 ($11.01) and traded as high as GBX 929 ($12.44). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 925 ($12.39), with a volume of 526,261 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.71) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.73) to GBX 910 ($12.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.73) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.59).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 909.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 822.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11,562.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

