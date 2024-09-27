XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.18.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

XPO stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in XPO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in XPO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $271,532,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

