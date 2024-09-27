Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the August 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AERT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERT. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aeries Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeries Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

