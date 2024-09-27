Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,957,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $239.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

