Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $79,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

