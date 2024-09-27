Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,642 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.