Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 189.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

