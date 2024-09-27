DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 49,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

