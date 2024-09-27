F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 60.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Up 0.8 %

F5 stock opened at $221.34 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $223.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,508,705. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

