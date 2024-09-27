Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $833,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $198.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

