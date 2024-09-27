Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.
Solventum Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE SOLV opened at $68.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
