Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.