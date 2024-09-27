Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $683,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $86.01.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

