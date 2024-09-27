Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 321,000 Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.68% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SACH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

