Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

