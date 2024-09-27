Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.99 ($11.10) and traded as high as €10.49 ($11.65). Vivendi shares last traded at €10.37 ($11.52), with a volume of 1,886,217 shares traded.
Vivendi Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.99.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
