Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $331.63

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.63 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 340.60 ($4.56). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.53), with a volume of 1,643,309 shares.

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.89) to GBX 370 ($4.95) in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 380 ($5.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

