The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,012.33

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,012.33 ($26.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,206.70 ($29.55). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 2,198 ($29.43), with a volume of 583,912 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEIR. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.82) to GBX 2,450 ($32.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($33.14) to GBX 2,500 ($33.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,585.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,969.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.90 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,588.24%.

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

In other The Weir Group news, insider Nick Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,959 ($26.23) per share, for a total transaction of £60,729 ($81,318.96). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

