Britvic (LON:BVIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,067.78

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.78 ($14.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,276 ($17.09). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($17.07), with a volume of 3,542,946 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.46) to GBX 1,315 ($17.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Britvic Trading Up 0.1 %
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
