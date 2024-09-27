WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $754.52

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.52 ($10.10) and traded as high as GBX 775 ($10.38). WPP shares last traded at GBX 767.60 ($10.28), with a volume of 1,966,567 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 990 ($13.26) to GBX 950 ($12.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 910 ($12.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 728.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 754.52. The company has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

