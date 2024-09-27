Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as high as C$7.80. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 154,529 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The firm has a market cap of C$677.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7751004 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

