Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.40

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 269.40 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.11). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.08), with a volume of 59,249 shares traded.

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £306.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,178.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.