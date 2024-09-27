Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.25

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.25 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 293.65 ($3.93). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 13,238 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Braemar in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
In related news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £37,275 ($49,912.96). In other news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £29,800 ($39,903.59). Also, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 12,425 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.02), for a total value of £37,275 ($49,912.96). 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
