Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,478.65

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,478.65 ($73.36) and traded as high as GBX 5,820.79 ($77.94). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,798 ($77.64), with a volume of 802,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.04) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($93.73) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,537.86 ($74.15).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,171.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,328.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,478.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($68.45), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,537,038.78). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($73.38), for a total value of £219,200 ($293,519.01). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($68.45), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,537,038.78). 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.